A 25-year-old from Mellieħa was grievously hurt on Thursday afternoon after crashing his motorcycle in Naxxar.
The young man was riding his Keeway motorcycle on Triq is-Salina at around 3.45pm when he collided with a Fiat Uno being driven by a 23-year-old Attard resident.
An ambulance was called to the scene and paramedics took the man to Mater Dei Hospital.
The police are investigating further.
