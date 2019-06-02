A 25-year-old from Mellieħa was grievously hurt on Thursday afternoon after crashing his motorcycle in Naxxar.

The young man was riding his Keeway motorcycle on Triq is-Salina at around 3.45pm when he collided with a Fiat Uno being driven by a 23-year-old Attard resident.

An ambulance was called to the scene and paramedics took the man to Mater Dei Hospital.

The police are investigating further.