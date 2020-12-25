A 22-year-old man was grievously hurt in a motorcycle crash on Regional Road on Christmas Eve.

The victim, who is from Nepal, was riding a Kymco Agility motorbike at 7.15pm when he was involved in a crash with a Renault Captur driven by a 24-year-old woman who lives in Kalkara.

The crash happened in the Gżira section of the road.

A medical team was called to the crash site and administered first aid before taking the victim to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police said in a statement that an investigation into the crash is being held.