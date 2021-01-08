A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital on Friday following a traffic collision on a main road in San Ġwann.



The crash on Vjal ir-Riħan, which involved a motorcycle and a van, was reported to the police at around 12.15pm. Officers at the site temporarily closed part of the road to traffic as paramedics took the crash victim to hospital via ambulance.



No details about the crash victim were available at the time or writing.

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee. Support Us