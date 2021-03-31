A 39-year-old motorcyclist has been grievously injured in a collision with a car in St Paul’s Bay.

Police said the incident happened at Dawret San Pawl at 11.45am.

The rider, who is from Birkirkara, was on a WK Bike. His pillion passenger, a 41-year-old woman from Sliema, was unhurt.

The bike was involved in a collision with a Toyota driven by a 21-year-old man from Mġarr.

The victim was given first aid on site and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

Police are investigating.