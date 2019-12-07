A motorcyclist from Nadur was taken to hospital on Saturday morning after he was grievously injured in a traffic collision in Xewkija.
The 58-year-old man was riding a Honda motorcycle at the time of the crash on Triq l-Imġarr. He collided with a Mercedes being driven by a 28-year-old from Nadur. Police were informed of the crash at 9.30am, they said in a statement.
The man was taken to Gozo General Hospital for treatment. A police investigation is under way.
A motorcyclist from Nadur was taken to hospital on Saturday morning after he was grievously injured in a traffic collision in Xewkija.