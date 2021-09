A motorcyclist is in hospital after a collision with a car in Xewkija on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 7.30pm in Triq San Ġwann Battista, the police said.

It involved an SYM Symphony motorcycle driven by a 28-year-old man from Nepal, who is resident in Victoria, and a Kia Rio driven by a 31-year-old woman Xewkija.

The police said the motorcyclist was seriously injured.