A young man riding a Yamaha motorcycle was grievously hurt on Saturday afternoon in a collision with a pickup truck in Żebbuġ.

The 22-year-old was riding an MT-03 motorcycle in the Xindi area on the edge of Żebbuġ when he collided with a Toyota S-LN107 pickup being driven by a 75-year-old man. The collision happened at around 10.45am.

Both men involved live in Żebbuġ, the police said.

The younger man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance and is receiving treatment there, they added. A police investigation is under way.

It was the second major crash of the day and the third significant traffic incident reported on Saturday.

Overnight, a motorcyclist dies when he smashed into a parked truck in Birkirkara, while later in the day a woman walking in Qormi was badly injured when she was hit by a car in Luqa.