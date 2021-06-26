A motorcyclist was grievously hurt in a collision in Żejtun on Friday, the police said on Saturday morning.

The rider, who is 30 years old and from Marsascala, was involved in a crash on Triq Ta’ Għar Dalam at around 5.45pm, colliding with a Toyota Passo being driven by a 27-year-old Rabat woman.

A medical team was called to the crash site and took the crash victim to Mater Dei Hospital for medical treatment.

A police investigation is under way.