A 24-year-old motorcyclist was grievously injured on Friday night in a head-on collision with a car in Żurrieq.

The victim, who is from Għaxaq, was riding a Yamaha motorbike on Valletta Road at around 8.30pm when the crash happened. He collided with an Opel Astra being driven by a 27-year-old Gudja man.

Medics, police and Civil Protection Department members were all called to the crash site. The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he is receiving treatment.

A police investigation is now under way.

The smashed front of the Opel Astra involved. Photo: Malta Police Force