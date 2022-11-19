A 27-year-old from North Macedonia was grievously hurt in a motorcycle fall in Marsascala on Saturday morning, the police said in a statement.

The man was riding a Kymco Agility motorcycle on Triq Sant’ Antnin when he lost control of the vehicle and fell off it at around 6.15am.

Police and medical services were called to the scene. The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where doctors certified him as being grievously injured.

A police investigation is under way.