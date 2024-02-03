A man riding a motorcycle was grievously injured on Friday evening when he collided with a pick-up truck in Mtarfa.

The 49-year-old Siġġiewi resident was riding a Suzuki GSX motorcycle on Triq l-Imtarfa at 9.30am when he was involved in a collision with an Isuzu D-Max driven by a 41-year-old Rabat woman.

A medical team was called to the site and administered first-aid to the victim before taking him to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

Doctors have certified his injuries as being of a grievous nature.

A police investigation is under way.