A motorcyclist was grievously hurt on Friday evening in a collision with a car in Naxxar.

The traffic crash victim is a 24-year-old man from Swieqi driving a Honda motorcycle.

He was involved in a collision with a 39-year-old San Ġwann resident driving a Volkswagen Golf, on Vjal il-21 ta’ Settembru at around 9pm.

A medical team was called to the site and took the victim to Mater Dei hospital by ambulance. A police investigation into the incident has begun.