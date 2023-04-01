A Birkirkara man was grievously hurt in a Naxxar motorcycle crash on Friday afternoon.

The 41-year-old was riding a Yamaha motorcycle on Triq is-Salina when he lost control of the vehicle and fell off it. The incident happened at around 5.30pm.

Emergency services were called to the site. The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.

The police said they are investigating the matter.