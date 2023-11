A motorcyclist was grievously injured in a collision on Santa Venera’s Triq il-Ferrovija on Friday night, the police said on Saturday.

Police said the 10.30pm crash saw a 20-year-old motorcyclist riding a Sym Symphony collide with a BMW 118D driven by a 23-year-old Santa Venera man.

The motorcyclist was given first aid onsite and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he is being treated.

A police investigation is under way.