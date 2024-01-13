A motorcyclist was grievously injured late on Friday evening following a crash in Santa Venera, the police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp at 11.45pm. It involved a 31-year-old Indian national who lives in Marsascala and a 53-year-old Birkirkara man.

The Marsascala resident was riding a Peugeot Tweet motorcycle while the Birkirkara man was behind the wheel of a Peugeot 307 car.

A medical team was called to the site and administered first-aid to the motorcyclist at the crash site. He was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police said they are investigating the crash.