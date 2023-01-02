A 40-year-old motorcyclist was grievously hurt in a fall in St Paul’s Bay on Monday morning.

The man, who is from Birkirkara, was riding a Honda motorcycle on Triq Burmarrad when he lost control of the vehicle and fell at around 10am.

A medical team was called to the scene and administered first-aid before taking the victim to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

In a statement communicating the incident, the police said they are investigating further.