A motorcyclist was grievously hurt on Monday morning in a freak accident in Luqa.

The 53-year-old Swieqi man was riding on Luqa’s Vjal l-Avjazzjoni when an excavator carrying out works knocked a cable, bringing it crashing onto the road.

The motorcyclist swerved to try and avoid the cable and crashed.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he is receiving treatment.