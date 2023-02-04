A motorcyclist from Xagħra was grievously injured in a traffic collision in Victoria on Saturday morning.

The 63-year-old was riding a Daelim motorcycle on Triq Fortunato Mizzi at 6.30am when he crashed into a Mitsubishi car that was stationary on the side of the road, the police said in a statement.

He was taken to Gozo General Hospital by a medical team and is now receiving treatment there.

The police have opened an investigation into the case.