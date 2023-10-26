A 30-year-old Żabbar man was grievously injured in a traffic collision in his hometown on Wednesday evening.

The man was riding a Kymco motorbike on Triq il-Kunvent at around 7.15pm when he was involved in a crash with a BMW car driven by a 29-year-old Syrian man.

As a result of the collision, the motorbike also ended up crashing into a parked Mitsubishi Pajero.

A medical team was called to the site and given first-aid before being taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

Police are conducting an investigation into the incident.

