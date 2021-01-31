A motorcyclist is fighting for his life following a crash on the Coast Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The rider, who had not yet been identified at the time of writing, was involved in a 5.40am collision with a Toyota Hiace van driven by a 51-year-old St Paul’s Bay resident.

He was riding a Honda SH150AD motorcycle.

A medical team rushed the victim to Mater Dei Hospital in an ambulance. Medical professionals have certified his injuries as being serious in nature.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud is leading an inquiry into the case. A police investigation is under way.

Photo: Malta Police CMRU