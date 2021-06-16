A motorcyclist is in a critical condition after he was involved in a traffic accident in Qawra on Tuesday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Merluzz at 6.30pm.

The biker, a 25-year-old man who lives in St Paul’s Bay, was involved in a collision with a Toyota Yaris that was being driven by a 22-year-old woman who lives in Marsaxlokk.

The victim was given first aid by a medical team on site and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.