A motorcyclist is in a critical condition after he was involved in a traffic accident in Qawra on Tuesday.
The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Merluzz at 6.30pm.
The biker, a 25-year-old man who lives in St Paul’s Bay, was involved in a collision with a Toyota Yaris that was being driven by a 22-year-old woman who lives in Marsaxlokk.
The victim was given first aid by a medical team on site and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.
