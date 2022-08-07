A motorcyclist was grievously injured early on Sunday in a traffic accident in Żurrieq.

The police said the accident happened in Vjal ix-Xarolla at 12.45am.

The 52-year-old victim from Naxxar was riding a Honda that was involved in a collision with a Kia Sportage that was being driven by a 46-year-old man from Żurrieq.

He was given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.