A 25-year-old motorist was seriously injured in an accident on the Regional Road, Sta Venera, on Thursday afternoon.

The police said the 25-year-old was driving a Benelli motorcycle which was involved in a collision with a Ford Transit van driven by a 66-year-old man from Żebbuġ and a Volvo S60 which was being driven in a different lane by an 85-year-old man Swieqi.

The motorcyclist was seriously injured. The police are investigating.