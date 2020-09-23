A motorcyclist was injured on Wednesday afternoon when his motorcycle was involved in a collision with three cars in Gzira.

The police said the accident happened at 1.15pm in Triq Dr Ġuże’ Miceli.

Photo: John VS Rey.

The motorcycle, driven by a 50-year-old Italian, was initially involved in a collision with a BMW driven by a 60-year-old man from St Paul's Bay.

The police said the motorcycle then crashed into a Volkswagen Golf and a Daihatsu

Sirion, which were parked.

The motorcyclist was given first aid on the scene before being taken to hospital, where he was found to be suffering serious injuries.