A motorcyclist was injured on Wednesday afternoon when his motorcycle was involved in a collision with three cars in Gzira.
The police said the accident happened at 1.15pm in Triq Dr Ġuże’ Miceli.
Photo: John VS Rey.
The motorcycle, driven by a 50-year-old Italian, was initially involved in a collision with a BMW driven by a 60-year-old man from St Paul's Bay.
The police said the motorcycle then crashed into a Volkswagen Golf and a Daihatsu
Sirion, which were parked.
The motorcyclist was given first aid on the scene before being taken to hospital, where he was found to be suffering serious injuries.
