A motorcyclist was grievously injured on Thursday in a traffic accident in Attard.

The police said the accident happened in Triq l-Imdina at 8am.

The victim, a 44-year-old man who lives in Mellieħa, was riding a Suzuki that was involved in a collision with a Suzuki Swift that was being driven by a 25-year-old woman who also lives in Mellieħa.

A medical team assisted the victim on site and he was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.