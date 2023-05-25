A motorcyclist was grievously injured on Thursday in a traffic accident in Attard.
The police said the accident happened in Triq l-Imdina at 8am.
The victim, a 44-year-old man who lives in Mellieħa, was riding a Suzuki that was involved in a collision with a Suzuki Swift that was being driven by a 25-year-old woman who also lives in Mellieħa.
A medical team assisted the victim on site and he was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating.
