A motorcyclist was grievously injured on Friday in an accident in Attard.

The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Pitkali at 11am.

The 42-year-old victim, who lives in Swieqi, was riding a Yamaha that was involved in a collision with an Iveco 75E 17, which was being driven by a 38-year-old man who lives in MÄ¡arr.

The police are investigating.