A motorcyclist was injured on Tuesday in an accident in Birkirkara.

The police said the accident happened on Mannarino Road at 5pm.

The victim, a 32-year-old man who lives in Birkirkara, was riding a Yamaha motorbike and was involved in a collision with a Seat car that was being driven by a 31-year-old woman, who also lives in Birkirkara.

A medical team assisted the man on site and he was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

No information about his medical condition was available at the time of writing.

The police are investigating.