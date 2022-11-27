A 45-year-old man was grievously injured on Sunday in a traffic accident in Birkirkara.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Dun Karm at 6.15am.

The victim, who is from Birkirkara, was riding a Honda PCX that was involved in a collision with Ford Fiesta, which was being driven by a 52-year-old woman from Dingli.

He was given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.