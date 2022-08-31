A motorcyclist was grievously injured on Wednesday in a traffic accident in Birżebbuġa.
The police said the accident happened in Triq Birżebbuġa at 9.30am.
The 57-year-old victim, who is British, was riding a Keeway that was involved in a collision with a Mercedes Benz Citaro that was being driven by a 29-year-old Indian man who lives in St Paul’s Bay.
The motorcyclist was given first aid by a medical team on-site and then taken to hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating.
