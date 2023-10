A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash at Tal-Barrani Road, Zejtun, during the morning rush hour on Monday.

The police said the 35-year-old from Ghaxaq was riding a Suzuki GSX-R motorcycle that was involved in a collision with a Toyota Vitz driven by a 35-year-old man from Fgura. The accident happened at 6.30am.

The motorcyclist was assisted by an ambulance crew and later hospitalised.