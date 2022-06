A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Żebbuġ, Gozo, late on Sunday.

The police said the accident happened at 10.45pm in Triq ir-Rabat and involved a Toyota Yaris driven by a 21-year-old resident in Xagħra and a Kymco MXU motorcycle driven by a 31-year-old man from Qala, who was hospitalised.