A motorcyclist was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Xagħra, Gozo, early on Tuesday, the police said.

The 27-year-old from Sannat was riding a motorcycle that was involved in a collision with a Toyota Yaris car driven by a 75-year-old man from Victoria.

The accident happened in Triq ir-Rabat, Xagħra, at about 8.30am.

The police are investigating.