A 30-year-old man was injured on Wednesday in a traffic accident in Gżira.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli at 7.30am.

The victim, who lives in San Ġwann, was riding a Lexmoto Valiant 125 that was involved in a collision with a Daihatsu Terios that was being driven by a 49-year-old man who lives in St Paul's Bay.

The motorcyclist was given first aid by a medical team on site and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.