A 30-year-old man was injured on Wednesday in a traffic accident in Gżira.
The police said the accident happened in Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli at 7.30am.
The victim, who lives in San Ġwann, was riding a Lexmoto Valiant 125 that was involved in a collision with a Daihatsu Terios that was being driven by a 49-year-old man who lives in St Paul's Bay.
The motorcyclist was given first aid by a medical team on site and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating.
