A 64-year-old motorcyclist from Żabbar was injured on Wednesday in a traffic accident in Żurrieq.

The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Belt Valletta at 11.30pm. The rider was involved in a collision with a Tatamobile 207 that was being driven by a 73-year-old man from Żurrieq.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.