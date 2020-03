A 39-year-old man from Żabbar was grievously injured on Thursday in a traffic accident in Paola.

The police said that the accident happened at 12.30pm in Vjal Santa Luċija.

The victim lost control of the Kawazaki he was riding and overturned.

A medical team was called on site and gave the rider first aid. He was then taken to Mater Dei hospital.

The police are investigating.