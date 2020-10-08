A 40-year-old man was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Gżira on Wednesday.
The accident happened near Manoel Island at around 5pm.
The police said the man, who is Bulgarian and lives in Marsa, was riding a Honda WW125A that was involved in a collision with a Seat Ateca, that was being driven by a 32-year-old man who lives in Sn Ġwann.
The victim was given first aid by a medical team on site and was then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating.
