A 56-year-old motorcyclist who lives in San Ġwann was grievously injured on Thursday in a traffic accident in Santa Venera.

The police said the accident happened at the Marsa Ħamrun Bypass at 2.40pm.

The victim was riding a BMW that was involved in a collision with a Kia that was being driven by a 47-year-old woman from Għaxaq.

He was given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.