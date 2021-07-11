A 37-year-old man was grievously injured on Saturday in an accident in St Paul’s Bay.

The accident happened in Triq Burmarrad at around 7.30pm.

The police said the victim, who is German and lives in Mellieħa, was riding a motorbike that was involved in a collision with a Renault Clio being driven by a 55-year-old man from Mosta. The car driver was not injured.

The motorcyclist was taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

The police are investigating.