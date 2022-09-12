A motorcyclist was seriously injured on Monday following an accident in Naxxar involving two cars, the police said.

The police said the incident took place on Triq is-Salina at around 9am.

Preliminary investigations showed that a 58-year-old man from San Ġwann lost control of his Kawazaki and fell off the bike.

A Subaru, driven by a 40-year-old woman from Mellieħa and an MG, driven by a 24-year-old man from Nepal, were also damaged in the accident.

The motorcyclist was assisted by a medical team and then rushed to Mater Dei Hospital where he was found to have suffered serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.