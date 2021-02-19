A 63-year-old man was grievously injured on Friday in a traffic accident on the Birkirkara bypass.

The police said the accident was reported at 2.10pm.

The man, who is from Iklin, lost control of the Honda he was riding and crashed into an Opel Corsa that was being driven by a 39-year-old woman who lives in Naxxar.

He was given first aid by a medical team on-site and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.