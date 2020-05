A 23-year old motorcyclist was grievously injured in a traffic collission in Birkirkara on Saturday.

Police said the incident occurred at around 1.15pm on Triq Dun Karm, when the motorcyclist collided with a car that had been stopped at the side of the road due to a fault.

The rider, a St Paul's Bay resident, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. Police investigations are ongoing.