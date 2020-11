A 25-year-old motorcyclist was injured in a collision in Gzira on Tuesday morning which involved three cars.

The police said the collision took place at Rue D'Argens at 9am.

The cars were a Nissan driven by a 33-year-old Briton, a Volkswagen Passat driven by a 39-year-old Italian and a Fiat Tipo driven by a 49-year-old Libyan.