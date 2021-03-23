A 59-year-old motorcyclist was grievously injured in a crash with a police car in Qormi.

The police said the accident happened in Triq San Edwardu at 12.15am.

The man, an Italian, was riding a Honda CRF250RLA that was involved in a collision with a Peugeot 308 police car.

The officers in the car gave the motorcyclist first aid and called for medical assistance. The man was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.