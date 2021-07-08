A 41-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalised on Thursday following a traffic accident in Fgura, the police said.
The victim, a resident of Cospicua, was involved in a collision with a car, driven by a 40-year-old from Floriana. The accident happened at Triq Ħaż-Żabbar around 7.45am.
The motorcyclist was given treatment on the spot before being rushed to hospital with grievous injuries.
The police are investigating.
