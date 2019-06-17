A motorcyclist was hospitalised after she was injured in an accident on Wednesday.
The accident happened in Triq Għajn Dwieli, Cospicua at 12.10pm.
The police said the 52-year-old from Kalkara had been driving a Peugeot Tweet motorcycle which was involved in a crash with a Ford Ka driven by a 36-year-old Afghan man.
The woman was seriously injured.
A magisterial inquiry is under way.
