Updated

Two motorcyclists were grievously injured in separate accidents on Wednesday.

In the first accident, which happened in Triq il-Wardija, Mġarr at 6pm, a 46-year-old American who lives in Mellieħa lost control of the Lexmoto he was riding and skidded into a Smart that was being driven in the same direction by a 56-year-old man who lives in Żebbuġ, Gozo.

The second accident took place in Triq Għar Dalam, Għaxaq, at 11pm. The victim lost control of the Yamaha he was riding and fell.

In both accidents, the victims were given first aid by a medical team on site and were then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.