A 57-year-old motorcyclist from Munxar was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Għajnsielem on Wednesday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq l-Imġarr at 12.45pm.

The rider was on a Kymco that was involved in a collision with a Peugeot Partner that was being driven by a 20-year-old man from Sannat.

The victim was taken to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.