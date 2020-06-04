A 63-year-old man from Gudja was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Wednesday.
The police said the accident happened in Triq Dawret il-Gudja at 3.45pm.
The man was riding a Hsun HS that was involved in a collisionnat with a Honda Fit that was being driven by a 42-year-old man from Fgura.
A medical team gave the victim first aid on site and he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating.
