A 63-year-old man from Gudja was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Wednesday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Dawret il-Gudja at 3.45pm.

The man was riding a Hsun HS that was involved in a collisionnat with a Honda Fit that was being driven by a 42-year-old man from Fgura.

A medical team gave the victim first aid on site and he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.