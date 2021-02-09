A motorcyclist was grievously injured on Monday in a collision with a car in Gudja.

The police said the 45-year-old, who is from Żurrieq, was riding a Yamaha Crypton R in Triq Dawret il-Gudja at around 6pm when he was involved in a collision with a Toyota Vitz that was being driven by a 37-year-old man from Gudja.

The victim’s pillion rider, a 17-year-old from Żurrieq, was not injured.

The police are investigating.