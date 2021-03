A 55-year-old motorcyclist was grievously injured on Tuesday when he lost control of the bike he was riding in Gżira.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Rue d’Argens at 10.15am.

The man, an Indian national who lives in Swieqi, was riding a Peugeot Tweet. He was given first aid on site and was then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.